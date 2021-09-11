UrduPoint.com

IT Centre worth Rs 30 bln under construction in Karachi: Haque

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Saturday said an Information Technology (IT) Centre worth over Rs 30 billion was under construction in the metropolis

While addressing a ceremony of 15th Consumer Choice Awards held at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said six different projects of Broadband Service had been launched in 19 districts of Sindh.

He said over 10 million people would directly benefit from these projects, which would be completed by December 2022.

Amin Ul Haq said over Rs five billion were being spent on three different projects of 1905 kilometres long Fibre Optics in seven districts.

The minister said hospitals, schools, colleges, government and non-government organizations, banks and citizens would get fast internet in these districts.

Lambasting at the Sindh government, he said the provincial government had not provided any facility to the people and the federal government had to work for them.

