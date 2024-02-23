Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered police to present Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, an independent MPA-elect from PP-165, who was under judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, on February 26

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered police to present Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, an independent MPA-elect from PP-165, who was under judicial remand in connection with the Jinnah House attack case, on February 26.

Earlier, ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal was informed by the investigation officer of Sarwar Road police that the MPA-elect was identified during the identification process held at jail as being involved in the attack. He further submitted that the accused could not be produced as scheduled due to security protocols. He submitted that the elections of the Lahore High Court Bar were also scheduled to be held on Saturday and requested to fix a date for producing the accused after the elections.

However, the counsel for MPA-elect argued that further detention without his client's appearance would be unlawful.

At this, the court observed that no accused was produced in the courts due to security protocols today. It further observed that if the counsel had any objection then he could file an application, with appropriate orders to follow.

Subsequently, the court allowed the investigation officer's plea and ordered to produce the MPA-elect on February 26.

Last week, the court had sent Bhatti to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade on the request of police.

The police had arrested Bhatti on the basis of an alleged mobile phone footage wherein he was provoking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to attack the Jinnah House.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (also known as residence of the corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.