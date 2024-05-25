Open Menu

KP CM Gandapur To Attend SIFC Meeting Today In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:08 PM

The latest reports say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to preside over the meeting of SIFC's apex committee at the PM House today.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is confirmed to participate in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) meeting in Islamabad today.

In a statement, Barrister Saif, the Special Assistant to CM KP on information and public relations, affirmed the chief minister's attendance, highlighting his role in showcasing the investment opportunities within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier dissatisfaction over the exclusion of the KP chief minister from the SIFC meeting was expressed by Barrister Saif. However, intervention by the KP governor led to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending a formal invitation to the KP chief executive for the upcoming session.

The session will be attended by key officials, including chief ministers, deputy prime minister Senator Ishaq Dar, and ministers responsible for various portfolios, alongside provincial chief secretaries.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqi will provide insights into anti-smuggling measures, with an update on the country's security situation also on the agenda.

Established in June 2023, the SIFC serves as a collaborative platform for provincial and Federal government representatives and military officials, focusing on decision-making for economic revitalization and enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

The apex committee overseeing the council comprises the prime minister, the chief of army staff, chief ministers, and other high-ranking government officials.

