KP Government To Provide 10000 Rupees Each To 40000 Families Of District Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP government to provide 10000 rupees each to 40000 families of district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Monday announced that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will extend financial aid amounting to Rs. 10,000 per family to 4,000 registered households in Abbottabad district during the holy month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting convened to discuss the disbursement of financial assistance to eligible families as part of the Ramadan package across the district. The DC emphasized that the distribution process will be conducted transparently and efficiently.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner for Relief and Human Rights, the District Officer of Social Welfare in Abbottabad, officials in charge of accounts and the resource center, along with other relevant officials.

