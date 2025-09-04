Open Menu

KP Minister Meena Khan Distributes Relief Among Flood Victims Of Buner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan on Thursday paid a visit to district Buner and distributed various types of relief items among the flood-affected communities on behalf of the Higher education Department.

Furthermore, the provision of a water supply system and solar energy facilities was ensured to facilitate the affected population with essential needs.

The Minister was accompanied by Kabir Khan, Member Provincial Assembly from Buner and Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, and Usman Ghani, Director, Institute of Management Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation and facilitation of the people and will continue to take every possible measure in this regard.

He further tweeted that in response to unsatisfactory results in certain public colleges, including Government Degree College Sherwan, an inquiry committee was constituted on September 2.

He emphasized that a strict mechanism of reward and accountability will be ensured within the Higher Education Department to raise the academic standards.

Meena Khan expressed satisfaction over the fact that in the recent examinations, public colleges under Bannu and Swat Boards secured top positions, which he said was reflection of the positive outcomes of the provincial government’s reform policies and the department’s dedicated efforts.

