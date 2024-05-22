KSRelief Distributes 9,000 Shelters, Non-food Items Among Pakistan’s Flood-hit Families
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) announced on Wednesday it has distributed 9,000 shelters and non-food items to flood-affected families in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces to meet the needs of people affected by recent rains.
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces surged to 78 last month, Arab news reported.
Heavy rains in these provinces inundated the streets of several districts, damaging thousands of houses. The casualties included at least 33 children and 15 women, while many others were also injured and displaced.
“These relief kits, containing vital items such as shelters, solar panels, blankets, plastic mats, kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap provided comprehensive support to 63,000 individuals,” KSRelief said in a statement.
The Saudi aid agency added the “vital assistance during this critical time” would benefit flood victims in Upper Dir, Lower Chitral, Swat, Charsada and Dera Ismail Khan districts of KP and Gwadar, Chaghi and Pishin districts of Balochistan.
“This initiative was executed in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority and the respective provincial governments of KP and Balochistan through the Hayat Foundation,” the statement concluded.
