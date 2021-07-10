UrduPoint.com
Land Record Of 242 Villages Computerized In Jaranwala

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

Land record of 242 villages have been computerized in Tehsil Jaranwala, said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Muhammad Zubair

Visiting land record center Jaranwala here on Saturday, he said that there were 263 villages in the Tehsil and revenue staff was striving hard to computerize the entire land record of all villages so that maximum relief could be provided to the land owners.

He also checked facilities being provided to the visitors at land record center and directed the officials concerned to deal the visitors politely and honorably.

Assistant Director Land Record Shaista Bukht Khan and Incharge Kashif Muneer were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

