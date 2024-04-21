Open Menu

LESCO Detects 73,488 Power Pilferers In 215 Days

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LESCO detects 73,488 power pilferers in 215 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 73,488 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 215 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 70,221 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 29,954 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,195,501 detection units worth Rs 3,336,693,022 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 146 customers stealing electricity through various means and 66 cases have been registered against the accused, while five accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 215th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 03 were commercial, 02 agricultural and 141 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 204,053 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 3.327 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 110,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Misri Shah area of Lahore; Rs 100,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Tibbi City area; Rs 95,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Qila Gujjar Singh area, and Rs 92,000 to another power pilferer also in Chunia area of Kasur.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Fine Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Sunday FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

49 minutes ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

1 hour ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

3 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

3 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

22 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

23 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan