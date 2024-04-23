LESCO detects 73,722 power pilferers in 217 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 73,722 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 217 day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 70,323 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 29,962 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 89,388,828 detection units worth Rs 3,341,863,352 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 214 customers stealing electricity through various means and 85 cases have been registered against the accused, while eight accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 217th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 07 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 206 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 183,994 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 4.616 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 647,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Haveli area; Rs 110,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area; Rs 100,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Green Town, and Rs 100,000 to another power pilferer also in Sundar near Raiwind.