LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday invalidated two new provincial assembly Constituencies in Punjab.

The court invalidated the new constituencies of PP 35 Wazirabad and PP 59 Gujranwala and directed the Election Commission to re-evaluate them.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions challenging the new constituencies of PP-35 and PP-59.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar represented the petitioners before the court and argued that constituencies were made to facilitate the voters and not to put them in trouble.

He submitted that the said new constituencies had affected more than 22 percent of voters and the commission did not give any justification for it. He submitted that the step was in violation of constitutional, legal, and fundamental rights. He pleaded with the court to declare the new constituencies of PP-35 and PP-59 as null and void.

Election Commission's counsel also submitted a reply to the petition, during the proceedings, but the court rejected it, emphasising that the commission could not provide sufficient justification for the creation of these constituencies.