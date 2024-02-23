Mayor Karachi attaches great hopes with Murad Ali Shah as CM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the Sindh Assembly Member will take oath on February 24, and a Jiyala will be the Chief Minister of Sindh and we will continue to serve without prejudice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the Sindh Assembly Member will take oath on February 24, and a Jiyala will be the Chief Minister of Sindh and we will continue to serve without prejudice.

He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the sewerage system rehabilitation project from Teen Hatti to Dakkhana Liaquatabad.

He said that the way the people of Sindh have expressed their confidence in the Pakistan People's Party, every one of our workers will fulfil this confidence.

He said that if the leadership of the PPP is working, then it will be seen, Insha Allah, the next three and a half years will be better for this city. He said that we are working in every town and every district of Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that there are sewage problems in Liaquatabad which are going to be solved and will complete all such projects. It is the commitment of PPP and Asif Ali Zardari that all the promises made in our manifesto will be fulfilled, wherever people reside, we will continue working for them.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor’s representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of People's Party in City Council Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan and other elected public representatives of People's Party from Central District were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that work is being done on the sewerage project in this area of the Central district at a cost of about Rs 370 million, pipelines of 36 and 42 inches in diameter are being laid at a distance of about one kilometer from Teen Hatti to Liaquatabad Dakkhana.

On completion of the project, all the sewage which was earlier taken via Altaf Ali Barelvi Road to Treatment Plant-I will now directly reach Treatment Plant S-III through Lyari River. This will also remove the complaint of sewage overflow in the area and this project will be completed in one year. The population of this area will get better drainage facilities and the sewage system in the area will have the requirement till 2050, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we are working in Liaquatabad without discrimination, as every day the road of this main street of Liaquatabad used to be affected due to the sewage system. PPP believes in the politics of service without discrimination and, after the election, we went to Suba Nagar and Isa Nagri in East District.

The foundation stone of such a project has been laid while more such projects will be started in seven more katchi abadies as well, he said. He said that the water supply and drainage system are being corrected and improved in all the districts and the construction and development in Karachi will continue in the same way.

He said that the work on sewage treatment projects is also going on rapidly and we are solving the problem of its funding, soon we will solve the problems of water supply by making significant progress in water recycling and desalination. He said that where there is a lack of resources, we are trying to work under public-private partnership to run closed and inactive institutions, if we want to develop the city, then we will have to make important decisions.