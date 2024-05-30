Open Menu

Measures Taken To Control Traffic Accidents

May 30, 2024

Measures taken to control traffic accidents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A meeting was held on Thursday to review the measures taken to control traffic accidents, improve the traffic system, and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It was revealed in the meeting that traffic signs and informative boards are being installed on various district roads to prevent accidents and enforce traffic regulations. Similarly, traffic police are taking measures to control accidents in Bahawalpur.

This includes converting the road from Dubai Chowk to Welcome Chowk and from Saraiki Chowk to Raja petrol Pump into a model road and installing signboards on the road with information regarding prohibiting one-wheeling, over-speeding, driving without a license, and ensuring the use of helmets by motorcycle riders.

In the meeting, DPO Asad Sarfraz said that work on installing speed breakers on connecting roads leading to the main road should be expedited and informative boards should be placed on the roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani said that unnecessary U-turns should be eliminated and traffic signs should be installed along the sides of the road to control accidents.

Earlier, a meeting of the District Accident Review Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani. Measures taken to control accidents were reviewed. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Muhammad Riaz, Inspector Traffic Police Shazia Ramzan, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Arooj Fatima, SDO Highways Muhammad Irfan, and officers from relevant departments attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that the registration process for motorcycle rickshaws is underway and 1800 motorcycle rickshaws have been registered so far. Checking on roads is being carried out by the Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police, and the Excise Department. Secretary Regional Transport Authority said that legal action is being taken against those operating unregistered motorcycle rickshaws.

