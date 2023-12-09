Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 11:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Saturday said the murder of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in Sukkur has caused anger and worry among the media community.

Talking to the journalists at Hyderabad Press Club, Shah said the law enforcement agencies were trying to arrest the main culprit while the government had also announced head money.

He expressed hope that the culprits involved in Mahar’s killing would be brought to the book.

Shah apprised that he had requested all provincial ministers to brief the journalists about the performance of their respective ministries during the interim set-up.

He said the government was continuing the development schemes which were related to the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Responding to a query about the conduct of the general elections on February 8, 2024, the minister said the elections would be held on time.

Shah maintained that the law and order situation was under control in the province for holding elections.

Later, he distributed trophies and certificates among the winner and runner-up journalists of the press club who participated in the club’s sports gala.

Shah, separately, visited Kali Mata Temple at Hali Road and a Church at Hur Camp where he was briefed about the ongoing development works.

