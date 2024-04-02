Minister Food attends Ramadan Night Sports Gala at PPC; announces cash prize for journalists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food, Zahir Shah Toru, attended as a special guest in the Ramadan Night Sports Gala arranged by the Peshawar Press Club, aiming to promote the health and well-being of journalists. He also announced a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 for journalists.

Zahir Shah Toru lauded the initiative by the club, especially during Ramadan, to encourage sports and recreational activities among journalists.

Toru extended and emphasized the importance of participating in such events for political leaders also, advocating for a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the event held at the Peshawar Press Club, Toru highlighted the efforts of the provincial government, in enhancing the welfare of journalists.

He pledged ongoing support for journalists' priorities in the government's agenda.

During the gala, Toru took part in a friendly badminton match with the President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik.

As the program concluded, the administrative body of the Peshawar Press Club presented a souvenir to Zahir Shah Toru.

It's worth noting that approximately 200 journalists participated in the Ramadan Night Sports Gala, supervised by the Peshawar Press Club.