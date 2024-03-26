Minister For Maritime Affairs Visits KPT, Holds Meeting With Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) head office.
Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi.
Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presided over an introductory meeting attended by the Federal Secretary Iram Anjum Khan, KPT Trustee Asif Nisar Vohra and high officials of KPT.
A detailed presentation was given that included information on KPT's activities, current projects, upcoming projects and KPT’s key issues.
During the meeting, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh outlined his vision to elevate KPT and other port to meet international standards. The Federal Minister expressed his strong affiliation with the Karachi Port Trust, emphasizing the abundant opportunities it offers that he plans to leverage during his tenure as Minister.
He further reiterated his commitment to promptly and decisively resolve the longstanding issues faced by KPT.
Additionally, the Chairman of KPT echoed the Minister's sentiments and expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts to enhance the port's efficiency and address key challenges.
Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi, provided an overview of KPT's advancements in modernization and enhancement efforts. Discussions encompassed ongoing development projects, completed initiatives, and future endeavors such as the LNG complex, Harbour Crossing Bridge, Cargo Village, and Industrial Village, etc.
Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh commended KPT's progress and expressed confidence that sustained efforts towards achieving objectives would position Karachi Port Trust as a leading global port.
The meeting concluded with Chairman Karachi Port Trust, Syedain Raza Zaidi, presenting a memento to Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, marking the conclusion of the day's proceedings.
