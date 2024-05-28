MPAs call on CM, discuss development needs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts, in order to discuss development needs and public issues of their respective Constituencies.

The CM apprised the visiting public representatives about various government initiatives meant to ensure welfare and ease of common man. She said that food prices would come down further, because they are creating a separate system for price control and other related issues. She added whenever the PML-N comes to power, rates of food items fall down. She noted on the contrary, some people in the past used to say that they did not come to power for potatoes and onions.

The visiting MPAs paid tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for reducing the prices of bread and other food items. They remarked that reduction in the prices of bread and other items in the last three months is like a record.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also apprised that a big Kisan Card project is coming for the farmers of Punjab, saying that now farmers will be given subsidy directly. She highlighted that it has been proposed to the Federal government to reduce import duty on agricultural machinery and tractors etc.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also briefed them that they will bring hybrid buses to the city, besides giving motor bikes to the youth. She added a loan proposal is also under consideration for building a house on a 2-4 marla plot. Moreover, they will make houses for the homeless people. Currently, they are reviewing plots in the villages for the purpose.

The CM said that other countries including China are contacting Nawaz Sharif for IT City. She directed the visiting members of the Provincial Assembly to maintain close contact with the common man.

Earlier, she also listened to their suggestions and recommendations for resolving the public issues.

The visiting MPAs acknowledged that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is doing a lot for the poor. Her continuous contact with parliamentarians is a welcome tradition. They said that Chief Minister is doing the best work for the welfare of people by taking innovative steps.

The visiting MPAs included Hina Parvez Butt, Marghub Ahmed, Kashif Padhar, Muhammad Hasan Riaz, Naeem Safdar Ansari, Ghazali Salim Butt, Zahid Akram, Tariq Subhani, Muhammad Salman Naeem, Qasim Nadeem, former members of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Shehbaz and Bilal Zulfikar Ali Khokhar.