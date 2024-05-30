MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals

A Pakistan Qaumi Movement (MQM) delegation led by Minister for Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him matters pertaining to the Federal Budget 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A Pakistan Qaumi Movement (MQM) delegation led by Minister for education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him matters pertaining to the Federal Budget 2024-25.

The MQM delegation presented their proposals regarding the budget to the prime minister.

Pm Shehbaz appreciated the party's input for the budget.

He acknowledged the significance of Karachi - the country's largest city and economic hub, and assured that the government was committed to addressing its issues as a top priority.

He said the MQM was an important ally of the government. "The government will work together with its allies to bring the country out of economic challenges," he vowed.

The MQM delegation included Dr Muhammad Farooq Sttar, Mustafa Kamal, Amin ul Haq, Javed Hanif and Abdul Hafiz.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.