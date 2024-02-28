Open Menu

Murad Shah Visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine, Reviews Urs Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:36 PM

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

and laid a floral wreath at the shrine and offered fateha.

On this occasion, the Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad briefed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure security arrangements, and all activities will be monitored through CCTV with a control room established for this purpose.

The chief minister reviewed the Urs arrangements and directed the relevant officials to ensure clean water, washrooms, and other facilities for the visitors along with security.

Talking to the media, Murad Ali Shah said the people of Sindh has given great success to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) more people have voted for the party in the general elections in 2024 than in 2018.

He said PPP has served the people of Sindh for 15 years.

He said Bilawal Bhutto has directed that efforts should be made to get flood victims back on their feet.

Murad Ali Shah said that there is a need to reduce the burden of inflation on the people, and unnecessary Federal ministries should be abolished.

He said Urs of Qalandar Lal Shahbaz will be celebrated from tomorrow and all arrangements have been completed in this regard, visitors have come to Sehwan from all over the country.

