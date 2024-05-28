NAB Raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 11:46 PM
Malik Riaz says he will not become approver regardless of what injustice he perceives.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted a raid at Bahria Town's Rawalpindi office on Tuesday. According to sources, a 16-member NAB team executed the raid at the corporate head office, with police cordoning off the entire area to facilitate the operation.
NAB officials stated that the raid aimed to obtain records related to the Al-Qadir Trust University. This follows the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) allocation of land for a zoo, which has become a point of investigation.
A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that Bahria Town Karachi has occupied 3,031 acres of land, significantly more than what was agreed upon. This report is part of an ongoing case concerning the recovery of Rs460 billion from Bahria Town Karachi, showing that the housing society holds more land than stipulated in the contract.
In response to the raid, Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town, took to social media platform X, declaring that he would not become an approver regardless of the injustices he perceives.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor lauds BISP for socioeconomic empowerment of underprivileged46 seconds ago
-
Education ministry starts transformation of school in Pishin48 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer a pivotal day in Pakistan’s history: Mohabat Awan21 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates Lot-1 of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project31 minutes ago
-
Over 4,000 Gwadar's flood-affected households to receive Rs 32,000 in two installments31 minutes ago
-
Minister admires EU on recognizing Palestine independent state31 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash41 minutes ago
-
Health ministers meet JICA Pakistan delegation41 minutes ago
-
Politicisation of India’s military strategy influenced by Chanakya threat to region: Gen Zubair2 hours ago
-
Over 200 firefighters extinguish Margalla Hills fire2 hours ago
-
03 murder suspects, including two women, apprehended in Kohat2 hours ago
-
Four persons drown in waterways in Jamshoro2 hours ago