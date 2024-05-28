Open Menu

NAB Raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi Office

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2024 | 11:46 PM

Malik Riaz says he will not become approver regardless of what injustice he perceives.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted a raid at Bahria Town's Rawalpindi office on Tuesday. According to sources, a 16-member NAB team executed the raid at the corporate head office, with police cordoning off the entire area to facilitate the operation.

NAB officials stated that the raid aimed to obtain records related to the Al-Qadir Trust University. This follows the Capital Development Authority's (CDA) allocation of land for a zoo, which has become a point of investigation.

A report submitted to the Supreme Court revealed that Bahria Town Karachi has occupied 3,031 acres of land, significantly more than what was agreed upon. This report is part of an ongoing case concerning the recovery of Rs460 billion from Bahria Town Karachi, showing that the housing society holds more land than stipulated in the contract.

In response to the raid, Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town, took to social media platform X, declaring that he would not become an approver regardless of the injustices he perceives.

