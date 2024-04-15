Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister, however, says that it is premature to say before killing of Amir Tamba as the investigation are still underway.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that India is suspected to be behind the murder of Amir Sarfraz Tamba, who allegedly involved in the death of Indian terrorist Sarabjit Singh in jail in 2013.

“India has been implicated in four other similar murders before Tamba’s killing,” said Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a press conference at the regional office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore on Monday (today).

Naqvi said that the police were currently investigating the shooting of Amir Tamba, and so far, they suspect India's involvement.

The minister said, “India has been linked to four other murder incidents following a similar pattern,”.

However, he said that conclusion would be possible only after investigation.

Tamba was shot dead in Islampura police precinct on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not survive. The police booked some unknown assailants on the complaint moved by Junaid Sarfraz, the brother of Amir Tamba.

During the press conference, Mohsin Naqvi unveiled the latest statistics on overbilling, saying that power distribution companies were involved in the overbilling.

He vowed to persist in the crackdown on power theft amidst Pakistan's struggle with stubborn inflation exacerbated by escalating energy expenses.

Naqvi said that both affluent and impoverished households fell victim to overbilling, with Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) allegedly imposing an additional 830 million units of charges.

He attributed this to concealing failures in controlling line losses and power theft that resulted in an undue burden on citizens due to an inefficient system.

Acknowledging the excessively high electricity tariffs, Naqvi assured robust actions against power theft perpetrators, particularly highlighting efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where such practices are rampant. He commended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its role in exposing overbilling and emphasized that even consumers using minimal units were affected.

Despite pressure on the FIA Director-General, Naqvi affirmed an unwavering commitment to the anti-power theft campaign.

Responding to rumors of potential social media shutdowns, Naqvi refuted such claims, proposing instead the introduction of effective legislation to combat fake news and baseless allegations. He lamented the ease with which individuals evade legal consequences for false accusations, citing a widespread problem in Pakistan.

Addressing the recent targeted killings of Punjab residents in Balochistan, Naqvi mentioned nine casualties, including their agent, in Noshki. He stressed ongoing investigations and highlighted the victims' visas for religious pilgrimage to Iran, suggesting a need for further examination.