NDMA Sends 10th Relief Assistance Of 16.5 Tonnes Consignment To Turkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 08:32 PM

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the wake of deadly earthquake in Turkiye dispatched another relief consignment of 16.5 tonnes to Turkiye through PIA Boeing-777 from Islamabad International Airport here on Friday

Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for SAFRON, Talha Mahmood, and State Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Senator Faisal Kareem Kundi witnessed the departure ceremony of the flight, a news release said.

This consignment contains large family-sized winterised tents as per current need of quake affectees in Turkiye.

On the occasion, the Federal Ministers expressed their sincere condolences for loss of precious lives due to the earthquake across Turkiye on February 6. They reiterated that the government and the people of Turkiye had always helped Pakistan in every difficult time, particularly in the recent massive floods and this was time to reciprocate with same passion.

On directions of Prime Minister, three flights carrying relief goods have been dispatched to the Quake-Hit Turkiye today. First flight from Pakistan was sent off by Prime Minister himself from Lahore Airport through special Turkish Military Aircraft -A 400. Another flight through special PAF IL-78 will be seen off by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik from Lahore Airport.

The NDMA has arranged and dispatched tonnes of relief goods along with Army and Rescue 1122 teams to Turkiye so far. "More relief assistance has been planned through airlift, road and marine routes for our brothers and sisters in Syria and T�rkiye in coming days," it said.

