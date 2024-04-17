Open Menu

No Restriction On Foreign Tourists In KP: DG Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat on Wednesday said that there was no restriction on arrival of foreign tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however foreigners without tourist visa would have to take NOC to visit tourist spots in the province.

In a statement issued here in reaction to a social media post, the DG clarified that a day before some international tourists were stopped at Swat Expressway toll plaza, Malakand only for verification of their travel documents and later escorted to their destination along with a police squad.

He dispelled the speculations circulating on different social media platforms and said that the provincial government, especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority always welcomes the foreign tourists to the province.

There is no restriction on the movement of tourists and they can freely visit the tourist places in the province by following the set SOPs including tourist visa or NOC in case of other nature of their visa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Social Media Visit Noc Malakand Visa Post Government

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

13 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

13 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

13 hours ago
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

14 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

14 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

14 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

14 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan