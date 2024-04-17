No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Barkatullah Marwat on Wednesday said that there was no restriction on arrival of foreign tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however foreigners without tourist visa would have to take NOC to visit tourist spots in the province.

In a statement issued here in reaction to a social media post, the DG clarified that a day before some international tourists were stopped at Swat Expressway toll plaza, Malakand only for verification of their travel documents and later escorted to their destination along with a police squad.

He dispelled the speculations circulating on different social media platforms and said that the provincial government, especially the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority always welcomes the foreign tourists to the province.

There is no restriction on the movement of tourists and they can freely visit the tourist places in the province by following the set SOPs including tourist visa or NOC in case of other nature of their visa.