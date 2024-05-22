PA informed no monitoring team to keep check on corruption in traffic police

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday informed the provincial Assembly that there was no monitoring team to keep a check on corruption in traffic police.

While replying to a question raised by MPA Quratul Ain Khan about corruption in traffic police, Minister Lanjar said that there was no special monitoring team, the deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Traffic himself was monitoring the traffic police.

He said that there were many issues of traffic in the area of Saddar and he had also held meeting in this regard and directed the traffic police to remove the hurdles causing traffic jam.

Lanjar said that lady constables should be deployed wherever they needed..

Replying to another question, he said that they were making all-out efforts to control crime in the province. He said that Hyderabad was heart of the Sindh province and traffic issues of the city would be resolved.

He said that 26,000 posts of Police constables had been announced to meet the shortage in the police department and had transfered some policemen where required to maintain law and order situation.

The minister said that there were issues related to crime in Kacha in Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore, addin these areas were affected and since the PPP government had come into power, the situation had improved.

Lanjar said that the Safe City Project's first phase would be launched by the end of current month and would be completed in one year, adding 400 new prosecutors would be recruited.

He said that they had collected the data of Afghanis, adding that scrap dealers had been arrested involved in stolen parts of bikes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon taking K Electric, Sebco and Hesco to task said that these power companies had become the most incompetent institutions of the country.

He lamented that a customer, who used 20 units of electricity was sent a bill of 200 units by K Electric.

He said the cosumers were compelled to pay the bill in installments of those units which they had not consumed.

Sharjeel said that there were many areas across Sindh where transformers were not available.

He said that heat wave had started from Tuesday and twenty-two hours of power load shedding was being done.

Sharjeel urged the Federal government to take serious action against power companies.

Later, the session was adjourned.