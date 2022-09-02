UrduPoint.com

PAJCCI Lauds Issuance Of Long Pending SRO On Cross Stuffing For Afghan Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PAJCCI lauds issuance of long pending SRO on cross stuffing for Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :On the persistent follow up by Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and recent meeting of Chairman PAJCCI, Zubair Motiwala with Naveed Qamar, Minister of Commerce, Federal government has issued SRO on cross-stuffing of containers for Afghan transit trade covering both forward and reverse cargo.

Cross stuffing will be allowed at Karachi and Gwadar seaports in especially designated areas and off dock terminals, says press statement issued here by PAJCCI on Friday.

The SRO also provides for the transfer of non-containerized cargo in open trucks at land border station/crossing for reverse transit cargo.

Detailed process has been provided by Ministry of Commerce for each stage covering all steps for the ease of traders and bonded carriers.

The whole process will be technologically facilitated using Customs Computerized System (CCS) from the GD filing to cargo reaching the destination eliminating manual intervention and susceptibility of any violation.

PAJCCI has been following up this matter since last one year with various government functionaries and ministry.

With cross stuffing the cost of detention and demurrage will be reduced, the cargo movement will increase, delays will be curtailed, where required open trucks can be used for land trade and designated space/off dock terminals will provide essential safety of the cargo.

This process will greatly reduce cost of business and hardships faced by business community as well as dent the unfair charges by shipping lines imposed in the name of container security charges.

Motiwala on behalf of business community thanked the Minister of Commerce, honorable Naveed Qamar and appreciated his quick response in resolving long standing issue. He hoped that Government of Pakistan will continue to support business community to generate high revenue by removing trade barriers.

PAJCCI remains committed to raising the business community issues to highest levels in both the governments and provision of technical assistance to governments for trade friendly policy development.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Business Gwadar Chamber Border Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

1 second ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

1 hour ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.