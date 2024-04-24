Palyback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Renowned playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, who mesmerized audiences with his beautiful songs was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad, he was considered the first pop singer of Pakistan. He started his career by singing in Radio Pakistan Karachi's program "Bachon Ki Dunya." He recorded his first song for the film "Anokhi" and went on to achieve fame with a song filmed by actor Alauddin.

Ahmed Rushdi lent his voice to films made in the 70s and 80s and won the Nigar Award for three consecutive years for his work in the films "Spiran," "Mehtab," and "Aanchal."

He was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in addition to the Artist and Millennium Awards.

His voice had a profound impact on the chocolate hero Waheed Murad, who was one of the most popular actors of his time. April 11, 1983 at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of music that continues to be cherished by his fans.