PESCO Warns Crackdown Against Illegal Construction Under High Power Transmission Lines
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that the company has decided to take strict action against encroachment and illegal construction under high power transmission lines lines.
According to the spokesman of PESCO the illegal construction could cause any fatal accident, adding that the company had already served notices to the persons concerned.
He said that PESCO had identified illegal construction and encroachment in Gulbahar, Sethi town, Tajabad, Bashirabad, Bakhshi bridge, Shah Alam bridge, Gul Bella, Sardariyab, Warsak road, Larma village, Landay Sarak, Ghari Khan Baba, Kohat road, Dalazak road, Wahid Ghari, Arif Town, Gulshan colony, Naguman, Ring Road, Hazar Khawani, Akhun Muhammad Landi, Arbab Landi and its adjoining areas in Peshawar.
