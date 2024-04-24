Playback Singer Ahmed Rushdi Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Renowned playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, who mesmerized audiences with his beautiful songs was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.
Born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad, he was considered the first pop singer of Pakistan. He started his career by singing in Radio Pakistan Karachi's programme "Bachon Ki Dunya." He recorded his first song for the film "Anokhi" and went on to achieve fame with a song filmed by actor Alauddin.
Ahmed Rushdi lent his voice to films made in the 70s and 80s and won the Nigar Award for three consecutive years for his work in the films "Spiran," "Mehtab," and "Aanchal."
He was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in addition to the Artist and Millennium Awards.
His voice had a profound impact on the chocolate hero Waheed Murad, who was one of the most popular actors of his time. April 11, 1983 at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of music that continues to be cherished by his fans.
Recent Stories
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Numberdari system stressed to help implement govt policies5 minutes ago
-
Japanese cultural counsellor visits Alhamra5 minutes ago
-
Students of Women University visits SRSO's enterprise development initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Palyback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered15 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance against illegal encroachments. RCB Chief25 minutes ago
-
NCHR expresses solidarity with slain Policeman guarding Sikh shopkeeper35 minutes ago
-
Eight commercial units, two warehouses sealed after detection of dengue larvae35 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha resolves 238 complaints in current year35 minutes ago
-
70% mapping of Afghans residing in KP completed45 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast45 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with tinted glasses55 minutes ago
-
NH&MP launches crackdown against drivers over not using seat belts55 minutes ago