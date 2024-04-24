Open Menu

Playback Singer Ahmed Rushdi Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Playback singer Ahmed Rushdi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Renowned playback singer Ahmed Rushdi, who mesmerized audiences with his beautiful songs was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on April 24, 1934, in Hyderabad, he was considered the first pop singer of Pakistan. He started his career by singing in Radio Pakistan Karachi's programme "Bachon Ki Dunya." He recorded his first song for the film "Anokhi" and went on to achieve fame with a song filmed by actor Alauddin.

Ahmed Rushdi lent his voice to films made in the 70s and 80s and won the Nigar Award for three consecutive years for his work in the films "Spiran," "Mehtab," and "Aanchal."

He was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in addition to the Artist and Millennium Awards.

His voice had a profound impact on the chocolate hero Waheed Murad, who was one of the most popular actors of his time. April 11, 1983 at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of music that continues to be cherished by his fans.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Hyderabad Waheed Murad April

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

39 minutes ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

3 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

17 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

21 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan