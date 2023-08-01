PM underlines need to learn from past, explore precious natural resources properly

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed the need to learn from the bitter experiences of past 75 years and move ahead with strenuous efforts, collaboration and dedication by exploring the untapped resources including the vast natural minerals and reserves and developing the agriculture, information technology and industrial sectors.

Addressing a 'Dust to Development' summit, the prime minister referred to keynote addresses of various speakers and said if these suggestions and proposals were translated into letter and spirit, he was convinced that the nation would find its lost place in the next few years through hard work and untiring efforts.

The PM regretted that the country's journey of 75 years was dotted with bitter factors as they could not fully exploit the precious natural deposits estimated at worth $6 trillion.

"The day gives an opportunity to self-contemplation over a journey of last 75 years and the reasons due to which Pakistan landed into this situation with a begging bowl," he added.

Elaborating his viewpoint, he said with Russian support, Pakistan Steel Mills was established during the 70s while in Reko Diq a hefty penalty of $10 billion was imposed on Pakistan and if it was enforced, the entire country's foreign reserves would have been depleted.

The prime minister referred to the 'Thar' coal mines reserves and said these were being converted for the development of Pakistan.

Due to the working of certain cartels, he said the natural resources were not explored in the past and cited that financial and political reasons were also involved in the delay which required deep introspection.

The prime minister said the Chinot iron ores field belonged to the poor people of Pakistan, but it also showed another worst example of corruption.

He said without any bidding, it was handed over to an overseas Pakistani who had no business history, but when the matter was taken up by the subsequent government and landed in a court of law, it termed the entire matter as a manifestation of loot and plunder.

But later, he said, nothing happened as NAB could not arrest those who had been accused of plunder, adding that it was a heart-wrenching story.

The summit was attended by Federal ministers, foreign delegates, ambassadors, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, experts, relevant authorities, and investors.

The prime minister further regretted that the previous governments should have dedicated themselves to the welfare of the poor people of Pakistan.

He also praised the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the financial support worth 2 billion Dollars which also helped in reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always stood together through thick and thin and supported each other at every forum.

The prime minister said that NAB, unfortunately, created fears and harassed the business community and bureaucrats in the past as it was used as a tool for witch-hunting of political opponents.

He said the present government focused on building a strong nation.

He reiterated that Pakistan was keen to maintain friendly ties with all the countries for the mutual benefit of their people.

Without naming India, he maintained that they were ready to talk to their neighbors, if there were serious matters on the table as wars were no solution to issues.

The prime minister said three wars were imposed on Pakistan in the last 75 years and said these had generated more poverty and lack of resources which otherwise, had been spent on the development and prosperity of their people.

"The neigbours have to understand that unless abnormalities are removed, normalcy cannot take place and the serious issues should be addressed through serious discussions," he emphasized.

The prime minister said that the incumbent government would complete its term in the current month.

The society had been bitterly divided, he said, adding unless they show unity and discipline, they could not succeed in their efforts, he added.

The prime minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was set up for the first time in the country including all the stakeholders that would collaborate and facilitate the execution of the development projects.

On the occasions, different speakers including foreign delegates also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the need for exploration of the natural resources of Pakistan by utilizing the latest technologies and offered different suggestions and proposals for facilitation to lure foreign investments.