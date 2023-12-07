PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that his party always worked for country’s development and public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Thursday said that his party always worked for country’s development and public welfare.

The PML-N has a mission to continue work for Pakistan’s prosperity, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have delivered to masses in the past, he said adding that people will vote for Nawaz Sharif on the basis of constructing motorways, road networks, metro stations, Orange train services, water and power projects besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e- islam senior leader Haifz Hamdullah while talking to news channel said that we should not utilize our energies for power politics.

He said that all the political parties should play role for upgrading life style of the poor.

Senior politician Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that political stability is imperative to achieve economic progress in Pakistan.