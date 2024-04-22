'PML-N Secures People's Trust In By-polls'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Provincial Minister for Mines & Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured a resounding victory in the recent by-elections, reaffirming the trust of the people in the party's leadership and policies
He was talking to media men outside Punjab Assembly here Monday, while Provincial Minister for Agriculture Aashiq Hussain Kirmani and Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan also accompanied him.
Gorchani added that in the by-elections, the PML-N secured two out of five seats in the National Assembly and an impressive 10 out of 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly. This landslide victory is a testament to the unwavering support for the policies of Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Gorchani credited the success to the effective governance of the Federal and Punjab governments led by the PML-N. "The clear victory of PML-N on every seat of the by-elections is the result of successful policies aimed at public service and prosperity.
Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new era of progress has dawned in the province, instilling hope in the hearts of the people," he remarked.
The ministers emphasized the disappointment of Tehreek-e-Insaf voters, signaling a rejection of false statements and divisive politics.
They reassured the public of the PML-N's commitment to reducing inflation and enhancing the standard of living.
Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan added, "The people have spoken today by choosing truth and justice. Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif, and the people have once again shown that PML-N is their savior. Under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan will rise again."
The PML-N government is determined to steer Pakistan out of the economic and inflation crisis, echoing the vision of Nawaz Sharif to restore Pakistan's status as an Asian Tiger, they concluded.
