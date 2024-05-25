PML-N to bring Pakistan back on path of development: Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Federal Minister for food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can restore the country's stability.

He said that the current government was capable of strengthening and advancing the system, enforcing the law, and setting things right.

Answering a query, he said that Pakistan's dire economic condition cannot afford further political unrest.

Responding to a question, he announced that the Central Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N would convene on May 28 in Lahore. During this meeting, the election of the party president will take place.