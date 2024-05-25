PML-N To Bring Pakistan Back On Path Of Development: Rana Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Federal Minister for food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) can restore the country's stability.
He said that the current government was capable of strengthening and advancing the system, enforcing the law, and setting things right.
Answering a query, he said that Pakistan's dire economic condition cannot afford further political unrest.
Responding to a question, he announced that the Central Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N would convene on May 28 in Lahore. During this meeting, the election of the party president will take place.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Launch of report of Women’s Access to Justice in Balochistan (WAJIB) Project1 minute ago
-
Steps being taken to ensure well being of workers: LWMC11 minutes ago
-
PM directs provision of latest equipment, technology to civil armed forces21 minutes ago
-
20 persons injured in deadly road accident in Thatta shifted to LUH31 minutes ago
-
Ending deadlock better for democratic norms in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah31 minutes ago
-
MD PTV inaugurates new HD studio41 minutes ago
-
Four died, six injured as van collides with truck51 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality education to special children: Governor Punjab51 minutes ago
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 20241 hour ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 151 hour ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'1 hour ago