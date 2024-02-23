PO Wanted In Heinous Crimes Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 10:02 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Police, along with teams of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) before he attempted to escape from the country from Peshawar Airport on Friday.
According to police sources, Javed Kachala, a ring leader of the Kachala dacoit gang, was wanted by police in various cases of dacoity, house robbery, murder, and attempted murder.
The City Police Officer (CPO), Sadiq Ali, formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminal.
The police team, along with FIA teams, arrested the proclaimed offender at Peshawar Airport when he was about to leave the country.
The police started the investigations with the arrested PO for recovery and to arrest other members of the gang. The CPO, Sadiq Ali, appreciated the police team for the successful raid, police sources added.
