Police recover infant stolen from hospital, sold to couple

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad police have recovered the newborn baby, who was kidnapped from Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) on February 22, from Kotri town of Jamshoro district.

ASP Rana Dilawar in a press conference here on Sunday said that the infant had been handed over to his parents while the police had detained a man who connived with his wife to kidnap the child.

According to him, the woman who kidnapped the child from the hospital had been identified as Shahnaz, who resided in Latifabad unit 10 area but hailed from Larkana.

The police, he said, raided their house after identifying the woman with the help of the CCTV camera and detained her husband Hamza alias Sonu.

He added that Sonu disclosed that they had sold the newborn to a couple for Rs100,000, claiming that he was their child whom they could not raise because of poverty.

He said suspect Shehnaz was at large but the police were trying to catch her.

Dilawar told that Sonu was being interrogated.

He earlier led the police to the couple who had purchased the child.

