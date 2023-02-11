UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from AZ Apparel, K&M, Dhanola Industrial, Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while all feeders attached with 132-KV First Treat and Rafhan Faisalabad grid stations, Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Farooq Abad, Abdullah Pur, Nishat Mill, Fateh Abad, Pepsi, Dastgir, Rafhan Mill, Susan Road, Saeed Colony, Jubilee, Tariq Abad, Model City, Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Amin Town, Depot Bazaar and Mansoorabad feeders connected with 132-KV OTP grid station, SS Road, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Cardiology, Shadman, Hajwairi Park, Raja Road, Gulistan Colony, Civil Lines and DHQ feeders originating from 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will observe shutdown from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (February 12).

Similarly, electricity supply from TM-1 and Ghausia Abad feeders linked with 220-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. whereas all feeders attached with 132-KV Sadaqat Textile, VAC, Gohar, AA Spinning, MTM, JK Tech, Sitara Chemical, Bandalaand Khurarianwala grid stations will observe 80 megawatt load shedding from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

on February 12, 2023.

