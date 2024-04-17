Open Menu

PPMEI Completes 45 Years, Imparts Education To Thousands Of Students

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PPMEI completes 45 years, imparts education to thousands of students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Model Educational Institute (PMEI) which started its educational journey on April 14, 1979 by establishing a Primary school in provincial metropolis, has been transformed into a huge learning entity in its 45 years of distinguished struggle filled with credit of imparting education to hundreds of thousands of students both male and female

The students rolled out from Peshawar Model Educational Institute are now performing on distinctive positions in esteemed organizations within the country and abroad.

Peshawar Model Education Institute was established by Peshawar’s famous Sehti family whose ancestors were very successful businessmen and constructed eye catching Sehti houses which are still presented to visitors as `Architecture Jewel’ of Peshawar because of its very attractive and intricate wood carving and interior designing.

Realizing thrust of people for getting their children educated in standard educational institutions, the PMEI expanded its services outside of Peshawar by opening branches in Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi districts.

Presently the institute has set up around 16 branches for boys in Peshawar Charsadda, Mardan, Shabqadar and Swabi. While 14 branches are operating in these areas for girl students. Whereas four colleges are opened for boys and four for girls in Peshawar and Mardan districts.

For provision of high quality higher education, the Institute has established a state of the art City University in Peshawar providing BS programmes in different disciplines leading of MS and PhDs.

The institute is continuing its journey with ambitions of expanding services to spread light of education in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and to impart quality learning skills among the youth of the province.

