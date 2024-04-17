PPMEI Completes 45 Years, Imparts Education To Thousands Of Students
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Peshawar Model Educational Institute (PMEI) which started its educational journey on April 14, 1979 by establishing a Primary school in provincial metropolis, has been transformed into a huge learning entity in its 45 years of distinguished struggle filled with credit of imparting education to hundreds of thousands of students both male and female
The students rolled out from Peshawar Model Educational Institute are now performing on distinctive positions in esteemed organizations within the country and abroad.
Peshawar Model Education Institute was established by Peshawar’s famous Sehti family whose ancestors were very successful businessmen and constructed eye catching Sehti houses which are still presented to visitors as `Architecture Jewel’ of Peshawar because of its very attractive and intricate wood carving and interior designing.
Realizing thrust of people for getting their children educated in standard educational institutions, the PMEI expanded its services outside of Peshawar by opening branches in Mardan, Charsadda and Swabi districts.
Presently the institute has set up around 16 branches for boys in Peshawar Charsadda, Mardan, Shabqadar and Swabi. While 14 branches are operating in these areas for girl students. Whereas four colleges are opened for boys and four for girls in Peshawar and Mardan districts.
For provision of high quality higher education, the Institute has established a state of the art City University in Peshawar providing BS programmes in different disciplines leading of MS and PhDs.
The institute is continuing its journey with ambitions of expanding services to spread light of education in every nook and corner of Khyber Pakhtunkwa and to impart quality learning skills among the youth of the province.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GYMC kicks off plantation drive at UAD6 seconds ago
-
Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan's defence capabilities10 seconds ago
-
Registration opens for Punjab Music Competition-202413 seconds ago
-
Poor performance of Health Department KP recorded10 minutes ago
-
Romina vows close collaboration with USAID on climate initiatives10 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for intense rainfall, thunderstorms from April 1710 minutes ago
-
Hospital organises colonoscopy workshop20 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 80 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 0.3 mln30 minutes ago
-
Encroachments: Sargodha commissioner suspends 5 MC officials30 minutes ago
-
Govt wants to make youth self-employed through tech skills40 minutes ago
-
Adopting austerity policy of KP Govt - just a Swing in the Air40 minutes ago
-
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms47 minutes ago