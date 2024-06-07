PPP asks KP CM to tender apology for derogatory remarks

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar city chapter has asked KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to tender apology for his derogatory remarks against PPP leadership and Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi.

Addressing a press conference at press club here Friday, President PPP Peshawar City, Zulfikar Afghani warned the chief minister of derogatory language against their Party leadership. Otherwise, he said that they take streets against them including holding a demo in front of the Chief Minister’s House.

Other PPP leaders present on the occasion were included Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Malik Zulfikar Awan, Tahir Abbas, Munir Camrade, Riaz Khan and Junaid Khan.

The PPP stalwart criticized the PTI led provincial government for its poor governance for last 12 years, which has pushed the province to backwardness and lawlessness.

He said that the PPP leadership had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration and strengthening of democracy, supremacy of law and constitution.

Rejecting the tirade of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, he said that soon after Eidul Azha, the former will visit the provincial metropolis and also address gatherings of the party workers.

Similarly, he said that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is a devoted and popular political leader and has achieved several successes in the politics of hia native district D.I. Khan and has defeated his political rivals.