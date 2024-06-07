Open Menu

PPP Asks KP CM To Tender Apology For Derogatory Remarks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PPP asks KP CM to tender apology for derogatory remarks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar city chapter has asked KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to tender apology for his derogatory remarks against PPP leadership and Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi.

Addressing a press conference at press club here Friday, President PPP Peshawar City, Zulfikar Afghani warned the chief minister of derogatory language against their Party leadership. Otherwise, he said that they take streets against them including holding a demo in front of the Chief Minister’s House.

Other PPP leaders present on the occasion were included Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Malik Zulfikar Awan, Tahir Abbas, Munir Camrade, Riaz Khan and Junaid Khan.

The PPP stalwart criticized the PTI led provincial government for its poor governance for last 12 years, which has pushed the province to backwardness and lawlessness.

He said that the PPP leadership had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration and strengthening of democracy, supremacy of law and constitution.

Rejecting the tirade of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, he said that soon after Eidul Azha, the former will visit the provincial metropolis and also address gatherings of the party workers.

Similarly, he said that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is a devoted and popular political leader and has achieved several successes in the politics of hia native district D.I. Khan and has defeated his political rivals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Poor Democracy Visit Junaid Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

16 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

16 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan