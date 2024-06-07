PPP Asks KP CM To Tender Apology For Derogatory Remarks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar city chapter has asked KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur to tender apology for his derogatory remarks against PPP leadership and Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi.
Addressing a press conference at press club here Friday, President PPP Peshawar City, Zulfikar Afghani warned the chief minister of derogatory language against their Party leadership. Otherwise, he said that they take streets against them including holding a demo in front of the Chief Minister’s House.
Other PPP leaders present on the occasion were included Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, Abidullah Khan Yousafzai, Malik Zulfikar Awan, Tahir Abbas, Munir Camrade, Riaz Khan and Junaid Khan.
The PPP stalwart criticized the PTI led provincial government for its poor governance for last 12 years, which has pushed the province to backwardness and lawlessness.
He said that the PPP leadership had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration and strengthening of democracy, supremacy of law and constitution.
Rejecting the tirade of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, he said that soon after Eidul Azha, the former will visit the provincial metropolis and also address gatherings of the party workers.
Similarly, he said that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is a devoted and popular political leader and has achieved several successes in the politics of hia native district D.I. Khan and has defeated his political rivals.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin to set up 24/7 control room for cleanliness during Eid6 minutes ago
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid6 minutes ago
-
Excise team nabs drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for setting up 24/7 control room during Eid6 minutes ago
-
Excise police foil drug smuggling bid6 minutes ago
-
NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education16 minutes ago
-
Encounter: accused wounded by firing of own accomplice16 minutes ago
-
Structural reforms vital for sustainable progress, says Dr Khaqan Najeeb16 minutes ago
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held26 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor26 minutes ago
-
DIG held open court, resolves public complaints26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors26 minutes ago