PPP Sweeps Polls In 9 Districts Of Hyderabad Division
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has clinched an overwhelming majority of seats of the National Assembly and the Sindh Assembly from 9 districts of Hyderabad division which together have 13 NA and 28 PS seats.
According to the results of 11 NA and 27 PS Constituencies which have been declared by the Returning Officers (ROs), the PPP's candidates have returned successfully on 11 NA and 24 PS seats.
Two PS seats have been won by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and one by a candidate backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the district.
A good number of the constituencies 23 witnessed a walkover by the PPP's candidates with their opponents trailing far behind them.
Such constituencies include NA-217 and PS-59 in Tando Allahyar; PS-56 in Matiari; NA-218, PS-60 and PS-61 in Hyderabad; NA-221 and PS-66 in Tando Muhammad Khan; NA-222, PS-68 and PS-72 in Badin; NA-224, PS-73 and PS-74 in Sujawal; NA-225, PS-75 and PS-76 in Sujawal; NA-226, PS-77 and PS-78 in Jamshoro; and NA-228, PS-82 and PS-83 in Dadu.
However, 12 constituencies saw some contests mainly between the candidates of the PPP and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). The NA-216 and PS-57 in Matiari; PS-58 in Tando Allahyar; NA-223, PS-69, PS-70 and PS-71 in Badin; NA-227, PS-80 and PS-81 in Dadu are among such constituencies.
In Matiari district, PPP's Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman faced a tough battle with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N's) Bashir Memon with the former getting 124,536 votes against 80,439 votes of the latter as the seat recorded 53.
83 per cent turnout.
The PPP's Makhdoom Fakhruz Zaman also won PS-57 Matiari after a fight with the GDA's Syed Jalal Shah who polled 44,873 votes against 52,175 votes of the winner.
Some 52.8 per cent of people in the area cast their votes. The GDA's Dr Rahila Magsi also threw down a gauntlet to PPP's Syed Zia Abbass Shah on PS-58 in Tando Allahyar before losing the seat to her opponent.
Four constituencies in Badin including NA-223, PS-69, PS-70 and PS-71 saw a tug-of-war between the candidates of the PPP and the GDA before eventually being conquered by the former.
The GDA's Muhammad Hassam Mirza, Mir Abdullah Khan Talpur and Hasnain Ali Mirza put up a fight against the PPP's Haji Rassol Bux Chandio, Taj Muhammad, Mir Allah Bux Talpur and Arbab Ameer Amanullah, respectively.
Hassam had contested from NA-227 and PS-71.
However, all of them could not secure even a single seat. Dadu district also witnessed a struggle on NA-227, PS-80 and PS-81 among candidates of the same 2 parties.
However, PPP's Irfan Ali Laghari, Abdul Aziz Juenjo and Fayaz Ali Butt defeated their opponents Liaquat Ali Jatoi and Kareem Ali Jatoi, respectively, on all the seats.
Liaquat Ali had contested from NA-227 and PS-81. The results of Hyderabad's constituencies including NA-219, NA-220 and PS-64 have not been announced so far.
