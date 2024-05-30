PTA Conducts Successful Raids Against Illegal SIM Issuance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Peshawar, in close collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Thursday conducted successful raids against a franchise of a mobile phone company and a gang involved in illegal SIM activations in Mingora, Barikot and Batkhela.
The franchisee and a gang found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities, said a news release.
During the raids, 33 BVS devices, 6 laptops, 10 mobiles and 600 SIMs were seized as evidence.
Ten persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.
PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.
The raids signifies the Authority's dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth drowns in Stefa Canal10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur10 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates10 minutes ago
-
16 lawbreakers netted20 minutes ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO20 minutes ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society20 minutes ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab20 minutes ago
-
ECP delists PTI intra-party election case amid bench unavailability20 minutes ago
-
Agriculture university Dera students get Benazir scholarships20 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in heatwave30 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, weapons recovered30 minutes ago