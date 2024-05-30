Open Menu

PTA Conducts Successful Raids Against Illegal SIM Issuance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PTA conducts successful raids against illegal SIM issuance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Peshawar, in close collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Thursday conducted successful raids against a franchise of a mobile phone company and a gang involved in illegal SIM activations in Mingora, Barikot and Batkhela.

The franchisee and a gang found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities, said a news release.

During the raids, 33 BVS devices, 6 laptops, 10 mobiles and 600 SIMs were seized as evidence.

Ten persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

The raids signifies the Authority's dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.

