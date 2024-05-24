Open Menu

Punjab Ombudsman Disbursed Rs.13.4 Million Outstanding Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 09:18 PM

On the directions of the Ombudsman Punjab, Major (Retd.) Azam Suleman Khan, various provincial departments have paid 13.4 million rupees in outstanding dues to 48 applicants who registered complaints of negative response to their repeated demands of due amounts from the respective departments

According to a press release by Rawalpindi's Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) issued on Friday, eight departments of the provincial government were asked by the ombudsman to pay back due amounts of the applicants.

According to details the departments including the Secretary of Punjab Workers Welfare board Lahore, Administrative Officer of Provincial Welfare Board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, Secretary of Workers Welfare Board of the Labour and Human Resources Department, Secretary of the Department of Construction and Communication, Lahore District Labor Officer, Chief Officer Municipal Committee, District Health Authority, and District education Authority have paid the said amounts to the concerned 48 complainants from different districts.

Consequently, the ombudsman issued orders to the relevant departments to promptly pay the outstanding dues to the applicants.

Following the orders, the mentioned departments paid over 1.044 million rupees in scholarships, over 1.987 million rupees in marriage grants, 3.4 million rupees in death grants, 1.279 million rupees in leave encashment, and 5.7 million rupees in monthly financial assistance.

The complainants from various districts expressed their gratitude to Major (Retd.) Azam Suleman Khan for his effective role in resolving their complaints.

