Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Railways police here on Tuesday requested the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate II to cancel bail of Constable Mir Hassan who had allegedly beaten a woman passenger in Millat Express on April 7.

The SHO Railaways Police Ghulam Hussain Brohi apprised the court in his application that the woman in question, 29 years old Maryam, was found dead a day later in a district of Punjab.

He recalled that the Railways Police had arrested Hassan on April 13 after a video circulated on the social media showed him manhandling the woman who was accompanied by her son and nephew.

He added that the suspect was produced before the duty magistrate to seek his 14-day physical remand but the judge granted him bail against a surety of Rs 35,000.

Brorhi stated that after securing bail Hassan was not cooperating with the investigating team and that he had moved to a place in Karachi even though he lived in Nai Pul area of Hyderabad.