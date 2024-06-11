Rampant expansion of cities creating environment, food security challenges: ex-WASA MD

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The rampant expansion of cities is turning lush green agricultural fields into cement and concrete residential colonies, creating environmental problems in addition to aggravating the challenges of food security.

This was stated by an intellectual, writer and former WASA Managing Director Rashid Ahmad while addressing the launch of his autobiography titled "Gaon Se Shahr Tak (Village to Town)".

The Department of Public Relations and Publications, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) arranged the event here on Tuesday.

Rashid Ahmed said that soil and gypsum should be used in the construction of houses, which are not only environmentally friendly, but can also prevent the effects of heat and cold in a better way.

He said that our water problem is more important than electricity, but unfortunately in 52 years we could not build any large dam even though nature has provided us with best opportunities.

He said that the contracts with the IPPs should be reviewed and electricity should be purchased as per the requirement to get rid of the debt circular.

He said that our generation has seen most changes in the shortest period of new history.

Unfortunately, we have few friends around us, but our Facebook is full of friends.

We should take some time away from social media to spend with our children, he added.

In his message, Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor UAF, lauded Rashid Ahmed's book "Village to Town," said that in the book, not only his life experiences but also problems of the country were discussed in a good manner. Hence, it is dire need of the time that a strategy should be devised on an urgent basis to stop the rampant expansion of cities, he added.

Former bureaucrat Muhammad Afsar Sajid said that the author has created the space of his life experiences and guidance for people in a smooth style, which is filled with pearls of wisdom. He said that the book also provides guidance for making policy at the government level.

Principal Officer PRP UAF Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that the book “Village to Town” provides new aspects of wisdom and also beautifully reflects the golden moments of our beautiful rural life.

Instead of scientific reforms, his point of view has been explained in a common language in the book, keeping in mind the ability of the general reader, he added.

Mr. Shahzad Baig, Khawar Randhawa, Safia Hayat, Izhar Gulzar, Shabbir Ahmed Qadri, Samiullah, Khawaja islam and others also spoke.