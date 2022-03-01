UrduPoint.com

Redressal Of Problems Of Forward Areas Population At LoC Atop Priorities Of Govt: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of govt: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said that his government was keen to resolve problems being faced by the valiant forwards areas population who have been braving Indian brutalities at this side of the Line of Control in AJK day in and day out

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday said that his government was keen to resolve problems being faced by the valiant forwards areas population who have been braving Indian brutalities at this side of the Line of Control in AJK day in and day out.

While addressing the ground breaking ceremony of 7.5-km long Dara Sher Khan Road in Dara Sheir Khan town of Poonch division, the AJK PM said that his government was aware of the problems that people of the area have been facing for the past several years. The practical steps were being taken to address these problems, he added.

He said the practical steps were being taken to address these problems.

The premier was accompanied by Public Works Minister Azhar Sadiq and others.

The AJK PM said a special relief package for the LoC affectees has been finalized. Under this package, many link roads and safety bunkers in far off areas were being constructed to provide better transportation facilities and security to the people.

The AJK prime minister said that he does not believe in the politics of vengeance and vendetta.

However, he regrettably noted that the previous governments have miserably failed in addressing problems of people living in these highly volatile areas (LoC). "No significant work has been done in Abbaspur constituency for the last 10 years.

The people of this constituency have been facing a lot of problems even they have been deprived of basic amenities like health and transportation facilities", the PM said. He assured people that his government would utilize all available resources to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to the people settled in areas near the LOC.

Terming Pakistan Army as the protector of Kashmiris, he said, Pak Army was carrying out its duty of defending the homeland. He expressed the hope that the lingering Kashmir issue would be resolved soon under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Hailing PM Imran Khan's initiative to reduce oil prices in the country, he said that the PM took the historic decision despite the surging oil prices in the world market.

Terming opposition as a bunch of rejected people, he said the opposition parties' designs to dislodge the PTI government would never succeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Oil Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 genera ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

3 minutes ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

3 minutes ago
 UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

3 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

6 minutes ago
 677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>