Renowned Compere, Author Dildar Bhatti Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Renowned tv and radio compere, columnist, author, and actor Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born in Gujranwala on November 30, 1948, Dildar Parvaiz Bhatti, got his early education in Gujranwala. Dildar received many trophies by winning debating competitions throughout school and college days.

After completing Master's in English Literature, Bhatti started his career as English lecturer at Government College Sahiwal.

Within a year, he relocated to Lahore, where he worked at the Government College. His career in entertainment industry started from Radio Pakistan in early 70s, where he hosted a program called Sohni Dharti.

The transition from radio to TV didn't take long as he tried his hand at acting in TV drama series at Pakistan Television Corporation. He also worked as newscaster. He soon realised that these were not his cup of tea, and got the opportunity to host a university challenge style TV show 'Takra', which made him a household name.

He also wrote daily columns and worked with different newspapers. He also authored books, including Amna Samna, Dildarian and Dilbar Dildar. Dildar Pervaiz compared many live entertainment shows presenting various talented artists of Pakistan.

In 1994, Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti died due to brain haemorrhage in New York City.

