River Kabul runs in high flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Tuesday said that River Kabul was flowing in very high flood at Nowshera with water discharge of 212,000 cusecs.

According to FFC report, River Swat was also flowing in medium flood at Munda Headworks with decreasing trend.

Rivers Kabul, Swat and their respective tributaries have been experiencing flash flooding due to torrential rains in the catchment areas, it further said.

Provincail Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is ensuring response and relief activities with the support of army.