Open Menu

Robust Revival Of Pakistan Ideology To Guarantee National Cohesion: Attique

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Robust revival of Pakistan ideology to guarantee national cohesion: Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir former prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that robust revival of Pakistan's ideology at youth level will guarantee stronger national cohesion, forward-march direction, and discipline enabling the nation from Karachi to Kashmir to surmount all geo-political odds.

Basis of the existence of Pakistan and Kashmir struggle is the ideology on which national edifice was raised by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and their lieutenant in Kashmir Ch Ghulam Abbas, he pointed out.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan President Muslim Conference was addressing Sunday a special meeting of the management committee of 56th anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Ch Ghulam Abbas at the mazar of the late leader at Faizabad Rawalpindi.

The senior party cadre attended the meeting and gave various useful suggestions.

Sardar Attique Khan suggested regular monthly lectures in educational institutions of the country on the thoughts, achievements and ideological legacy of Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. The younger generation should be fully indoctrinated in founding ideals of Pakistan and Kashmir struggle, he stressed.

The 56th anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and founder of the Muslim Conference in 1932 Ch Ghulam Abbas is being observed on Dec 18, 2023 at his Faizabad Mazar. Ch Ghulam Abbas was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah and aligned the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the ideals of the creation of Pakistan. Quaid had declared Ch Abbas and Sardar Abdur Rabb Nishtar as his ideological heirs, Sardar Attique reminded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Faizabad Jammu Rawalpindi Sunday Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

16 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

1 day ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

1 day ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

1 day ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

1 day ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

1 day ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

1 day ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

1 day ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

1 day ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan