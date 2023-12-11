Robust revival of Pakistan ideology to guarantee national cohesion: Attique

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 10 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir former prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that robust revival of Pakistan's ideology at youth level will guarantee stronger national cohesion, forward-march direction, and discipline enabling the nation from Karachi to Kashmir to surmount all geo-political odds.

Basis of the existence of Pakistan and Kashmir struggle is the ideology on which national edifice was raised by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and their lieutenant in Kashmir Ch Ghulam Abbas, he pointed out.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan President Muslim Conference was addressing Sunday a special meeting of the management committee of 56th anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Ch Ghulam Abbas at the mazar of the late leader at Faizabad Rawalpindi.

The senior party cadre attended the meeting and gave various useful suggestions.

Sardar Attique Khan suggested regular monthly lectures in educational institutions of the country on the thoughts, achievements and ideological legacy of Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. The younger generation should be fully indoctrinated in founding ideals of Pakistan and Kashmir struggle, he stressed.

The 56th anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader and founder of the Muslim Conference in 1932 Ch Ghulam Abbas is being observed on Dec 18, 2023 at his Faizabad Mazar. Ch Ghulam Abbas was a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam M A Jinnah and aligned the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the ideals of the creation of Pakistan. Quaid had declared Ch Abbas and Sardar Abdur Rabb Nishtar as his ideological heirs, Sardar Attique reminded.