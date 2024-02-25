Open Menu

Sajjad Haider Metla Elected As President LHCBA

Sajjad Haider Metla elected as President LHCBA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Advocate Sajjad Haider Metla was elected as President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan Bench for the year 2024-25 in the annual election held here on Saturday.

Newly elected president Sajjad Melta got 4,147 votes and defeated his rival candidate Rana Arif Kamal Noon who grabbed 1905 votes.

In the contest, General Secretary Anees Mehdi was elected by getting 2,748 votes while his rival candidates Mian Fayyaz Mansib Sukhera with 1685 votes, Malik Zaffar Iqbal with 755 votes and Faizullah Khan Channar grabbed fourth position with 662 votes.

Meanwhile, Ali Raza Alvi was elected as Vice President, Sardar Muhammad Rafique Dogar as library Secretary and Qazi Waseem Abbas was elected unopposed as Finance Secretary.

However, the seven-member executive body was elected through a draw system in which Muhammad Abdullah, Malik Liaqat Ali, Shamsul Haq, Shahbaz Ali, Afzal Khan, Yasir Kaleem and Khalil Urehman were elected.

