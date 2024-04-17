Saudi Delegation's Visit To Help Bring Huge Investment In Pakistan: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, chairing a meeting of the Federal cabinet, said investment worth billions of Dollars, was expected as a result of recent visit by the Saudi delegation.
Commending the endeavours of federal cabinet and relevant authorities over the successful visit, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparations of Pakistani ministers and officials.
He also expressed special thanks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for special interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit by the Saudi delegation.
"We must ensure the completion of this investment in Pakistan with the same spirit and dedication," he added. He warned that no obstacles or hindrances in this regard, will be spared.
He also reiterated the commitment to working day and night for Pakistan's progress and prosperity, as pledged to the people.
"If we continue to work hard, we will soon achieve Pakistan's development, prosperity, and economic stability."
Meanwhile, the prime minister also extended Eid greetings to the participants and prayed for Pakistan's progress and prosperity due to the blessings of Ramazan.
