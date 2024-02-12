Open Menu

Shazia Mari Vows To Surpass Past Development Records In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Shazia Mari vows to surpass past development records in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's Central Secretary Information, former Federal minister and successful candidate from Aational Assembly Constituency NA-209 Sanghar I, Shazia Atta Mari has expressed gratitude to the people of her constituency for making her victorious.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that despite many challenges, people proved their commitment to democracy by supporting the Pakistan Peoples Party on February 8th.

She also thanked her leadership for entrusting her with the ticket for the national assembly.

She said this is a big constituency, and her party will continue to serve the people of this constituency.

Shazia Mari highlighted the developmental projects undertaken by the Pakistan Peoples Party in the Sanghar district over the past decade and vowed to surpass previous records in terms of developmental work.

She said despite various challenges, party workers and the public supported peace and democracy during the General Election 2024.

