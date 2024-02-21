Sindh Appellate Tribunal Of LC's Hearing In Hyderabad On Feb 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Chairman Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh Zeeshan Akhter Khan, has scheduled to hear appeals pertaining to local councils of Hyderabad Division on February 24 at 8:30 a.m
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh Zeeshan Akhter Khan, has scheduled to hear appeals pertaining to local councils of Hyderabad Division on February 24 at 8:30 a.m.
The Tribunal's Camp will be held at the District & Sessions Court Hyderabad.
Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh is a Judicial Forum empowered to hear appeals relating to the Local Government /Municipal Jurisdiction.
Recent Stories
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem M ..
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Audit ..5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies9 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala9 minutes ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam9 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children10 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe10 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday26 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana27 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..27 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji27 minutes ago