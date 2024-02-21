Open Menu

Sindh Appellate Tribunal Of LC's Hearing In Hyderabad On Feb 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24

Chairman Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh Zeeshan Akhter Khan, has scheduled to hear appeals pertaining to local councils of Hyderabad Division on February 24 at 8:30 a.m

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh Zeeshan Akhter Khan, has scheduled to hear appeals pertaining to local councils of Hyderabad Division on February 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The Tribunal's Camp will be held at the District & Sessions Court Hyderabad.

Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh is a Judicial Forum empowered to hear appeals relating to the Local Government /Municipal Jurisdiction.

