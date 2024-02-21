(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chairman Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh Zeeshan Akhter Khan, has scheduled to hear appeals pertaining to local councils of Hyderabad Division on February 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The Tribunal's Camp will be held at the District & Sessions Court Hyderabad.

Appellate Tribunal Local Councils Sindh is a Judicial Forum empowered to hear appeals relating to the Local Government /Municipal Jurisdiction.