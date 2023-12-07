(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) is preparing to hold the 'Children's Shah Latif Fair' at the Sindh Museum in Hyderabad scheduled for December 9th and 10th.

According to the spokesman of SLA, a meeting of various committees was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Dr.

Ishaq Samejo in connection with the arrangements of the fair. On this occasion, Dr. Samejo said that the purpose of the "Shah Latif Festival for Children" is to enlighten the children of Sindh and the new generation about the character of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and to promote his message.

The two-day fair will include speech competitions, music, paintings and various other activities, he concluded.